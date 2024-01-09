SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the past 24 hours, emergency services in Chatham County have been preparing for heavy wind and rain. According to a captain with the fire division, you should be preparing as well.

“The grounds are really wet with high winds. Trees will actually become uprooted because now the ground is soft, the tree when gust will take it over and the power lines down, hazards in the roadway. Be careful about that,” said Capt. Carl Sapp with Chatham Emergency Services. “Do not go around them. Do not get to standing puddles because you really do not know what is in that puddle.”

Sapp recommends that residents do their best to stay home or in a secure shelter. Keep candles, blankets and flashlights close by. If you are driving, be sure to stay aware and mindful of rain and debris.

In the event of down power lines, the fire division is usually the first to respond so they can ensure that it is safe for power companies to begin making repairs. If you do see work being done while out on the road, be mindful of the workers and emergency personnel.

If you do see a downed power line or tree, call your power company or non-emergency line, and wait for emergency services to remove it.