Blown away: Wind tosses Clemson restaurant worker onto roof

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF/NBC News) – Two people were hurt Monday night while trying to secure an event tent during a storm.

Employees at the Esso Club in Clemson raced outside to try to secure the tent during a storm Monday. The managers said that’s when a strong wind gust lifted the tent into the air, along with two Esso Club employees who were attempting to hold it down.

Managers at the Esso Club said they set up a large event tent earlier that morning for a Clemson University event. A storm hit the area later that afternoon and began to blow the plastic tables, chairs and tent around the parking lot.

“All our stuff is getting blown away, and I’m trying to save all the work we put into it,” said Samuel Foster.

Foster was lifted into the air and hit the gutter on the roof on his way down. He had to get stitches above his left eye and suffered several cuts and bruises. A female employee was dragged several feet into the air and slammed down onto a table.

“It took a second to register, but then I’m like 20 feet in the air. And all I could think about was, ‘I’ve got to land on this roof’,” Foster said. “I’m really thankful for God looking out for me there. Esso has been really supportive. My friends, my fraternity–I’m really thankful for all of that.”

Esso Club was able to open again on Tuesday. The management said the building was not damaged.