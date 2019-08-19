Beaufort fire officials respond to 3 structure fires during storm Sunday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District responded to three structure fires during a storm Sunday afternoon.

All fires occurred between 5 and 7 p.m. The first was at 5 p.m. at Laurel Hill apartments in Port Royal. Officials arrived and found smoke showing from the third floor. All residents of the building were evacuated safely and the fire was put out. The resident of the apartment was displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting.

The second fire happened around 6:15 p.m. at the Preserve of Port Royal Apartments. Officials found smoke coming from building 300, and then learned the panel and batteries for the alarm system were charred from a lightning strike. This incident is under investigation.

The third fire during the storm happened at 6:45 p.m. at Mystic Circle in Mossy Oaks neighborhood in Beaufort. Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the back of the home. They determined the back porch had been struck by lightning. Crews put the fire out quickly, and no one was hurt.