Barry continues moving northward overnight across west-central Louisiana

At 11pm edt… the center of tropical storm Barry is located 35 miles southwest of Alexandria, Louisiana with max sustained winds decreasing to 50 mph. The storm is moving north/northwest around 8 mph.

Barry continues to produce dangerous storm surge flooding along the Louisiana coast… as high as 3-6 feet. In addition… tropical storm force winds continue. Tropical storm winds extend out up to 205 miles… mainly over water to the southeast of the center.

Heavy rains and flash flooding remain the greatest threat from the storm… and they will extend north from Louisiana and Mississippi through the lower Mississippi River Valley. Total rain accumulations of 8-15 inches with isolated 20 inch totals are possible along and to the east of the track.

Barry is forecast to move across central Louisiana tonight… northern Louisiana Sunday and across Arkansas Sunday night and Monday

Below is the 11pm Saturday evening forecast track from the National Hurricane center.