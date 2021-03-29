‘Banana Water’ could double your plant size in WEEKS

Plant owners are seeing their greenery double in size in just weeks by fertilizing it with ‘banana water.’

So an Australian eco-warrior has gone viral on TikTok with an easy, affordable and safe fertilizer hack. The video has racked up millions of views… including one view by myself.

His plant tip only requires a banana peel, brown sugar and water!

Organic fertilizer is great for plants, and it’s great for the environment.

Well, bananas and their peels have lots of amazing nutrients. Some say it’s even better than a commercial fertilizer.

Bananas contain important nutrients. Bananas are rich in minerals including: potassium.

Potassium helps promote general plant growth… build up resistance to pest and disease… regulate around 50 enzymes in a plant… and build up strength.

A banana also contains phosphorus. This mineral strongly influences fruiting and flowering. It’s essential for good root and shoot growth. It helps with pollination. And it’s very important in seed germination.

Next. Bananas have calcium. This is the ‘ingredient’ of cell walls concerned with root development and growing stem points. It also helps to open up soil to allow for more oxygen.

So here is what you do…

Take equal parts of an extremely ripe banana and dark brown sugar. Cut up the banana, sprinkle with brown sugar and then store in an airtight container at room temperature for two weeks.

Dilute the fermented banana with regular water and then put it to use! You can water the soil of your plants with the fermented banana, which will be a slower absorption process.

Or you put the water in a spray bottle to use as a foliar spray, which will be absorbed through the leaves, which is faster and gives an immediate boost to your plants.

Don’t worry about overusing the banana water. It is not loaded with nitrogen, so you won’t overwhelm your plants. A good idea though is to use the fertilizer twice a week.

Also the banana water will not attract pests.

And you’re helping to reduce waste!

(sources: plant care today, micro gardener,