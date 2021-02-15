At least 1 injury reported after ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ in Georgia

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WSAV/WDHN) — The National Weather Service reported an “extremely dangerous tornado” in Southwest Georgia late Monday afternoon.

According to Early County’s emergency manager, it caused at least one injury. Details on the extent of the injury were not immediately known.

Reports say significant damage has been done to a double-wide mobile home and a single-family home near Damascus.

Damage in Damascus, GA from a tornado that passed through earlier this afternoon. #GAwx https://t.co/jJgkVdxeWs — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) February 15, 2021

4:45pm ET | Extremely dangerous tornado on the ground just northeast of Damascus. Seek shelter NOW if you are in the Tornado Warning. We've upgraded this to a considerable tag and the TDS (circled area) indicates the tornado is on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ZDCmwZBh9k — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, a tornado watch is in effect until later this evening for three counties in the Coastal Empire. Visit here to view the latest weather alerts.