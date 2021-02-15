At least 1 injury reported after ‘extremely dangerous tornado’ in Georgia

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WSAV/WDHN) — The National Weather Service reported an “extremely dangerous tornado” in Southwest Georgia late Monday afternoon.
According to Early County’s emergency manager, it caused at least one injury. Details on the extent of the injury were not immediately known.
Reports say significant damage has been done to a double-wide mobile home and a single-family home near Damascus.
Meanwhile, a tornado watch is in effect until later this evening for three counties in the Coastal Empire. Visit here to view the latest weather alerts.