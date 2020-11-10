As Theta forms in Atlantic, 2020 breaks all-time record number of storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the Atlantic about 1,000 miles southwest of The Azores. That makes 29 named storms for 2020, breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in 2005. Theta will not pose a threat to the United States.

Theta was centered 960 miles southwest of The Azores early Tuesday morning, producing winds of 50 mph, moving east at 12 mph toward Europe.

While it is currently producing tropical storm force wind, the center of circulation is not aligned with those strongest winds or thunderstorms, which is why for now it remains a subtropical storm. It will likely take on a better-defined structure in the coming days and be upgraded to a tropical storm.

This is the first time the Greek letter theta has ever been used to name a storm. While there were 28 storms in 2005, only 27 of them were named during the season. There was an unnamed tropical storm that year discovered in a post-season analysis, which means this year’s Eta is also the first on record.

With another tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea, there is no sign yet that the 2020 season is ready to quit. Each storm now will automatically break new records. For now, 2005 still produced more hurricanes. There were 15 hurricanes that year compared to 12 so far this season.