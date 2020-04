HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WSAV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) and officials in Hampton County have confirmed three fatalities after severe weather moved through the area early Monday morning.

NWS confirmed that there was a tornado in Hampton County Monday.

The Hampton County Emergency Management Agency said thunderstorms also created heavy wind damage as the storms ripped through the Nixville area.

Storm damage Monday morning in Nixville, S.C.

Storm damage Monday morning in Nixville, S.C. (Photo: WCBD)

