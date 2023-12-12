SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — All sky and space lovers are in for a treat Wednesday night.

The 2023 Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak after dark Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday.

What is this? Well, the Geminid meteor shower is one of the most consistent, brightest and biggest meteor showers that happens every year.

The Geminids occur every December when Earth passes through debris left behind by a 3200 Phaethon asteroid. The debris burns up and runs into our atmosphere creating beautiful shooting stars in the sky.

Generally, meteor showers, which are caused by debris left behind by a comet, occur at the same time every year because Earth rotates and passes through the debris again the next year.

Now, when can we see this phenomenon?

Since the sun sets at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, it gets dark around dinner time. A few meteors may begin to happen Wednesday evening, but as the night progresses, more can be seen.

The shower starts slow with a few shooting stars per hour. It will gradually intensify into the night with peak hours seeing up to 100-150 per hour! The highest peak is predicted to be around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The make or break to seeing this shower is going to be sky conditions. The bright moon will not be a problem since the waxing crescent moon sets at 5:55 p.m. in the early evening.

The cloud cover expected may hinder conditions though. It will not be fully clear as we may see a partly cloudy sky. In between the clouds though, is still a great opportunity to try to watch this event.

If you miss or won’t be able to watch the event, the next smaller event will occur on Jan. 3. This only brings around 25 shooting stars per hour for six hours. A more moderate event will not occur until late April.