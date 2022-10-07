Help victims of Hurricane Ian

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
59°
Savannah
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Savannah News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia Senate Debate
Your Walker/Warnock HQ
Quinton Simon
Monkeypox
Flu
Coronavirus
Murdaugh Investigations
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
Traffic
Ahmaud Arbery Case
International News
Military
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Washington
Back To School
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
Press Releases
Automotive News
Savannah Jazz Festival
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Downloadable Hurricane Guide
2022 Storm Watch: Hurricane Special
WSAV Weather NOW App
WSAV NOW Weather
Kris’ Weather Blog
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Report a Closing
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Contests
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
Video
Top Stories
SpaceX Crew-4 Astronauts make a splash in Atlantic …
Top Stories
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah
Video
Humane Society hosting fall fair
Video
What is National Coming Out Day?
You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Recruiting Spotlight
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
Benedictine, Wayne County to meet on Game of the …
Video
Top Stories
Savannah Ghost Pirates hold first practice in Enmarket …
Video
Top Stories
NASCAR drivers get physical after crash
Gallery
Ryan, Pierce hook up in final minute, Colts beat …
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
Vantrease passes Georgia Southern over No. 25 James …
Video
Features
Community Calendar
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Pay It Forward
Around Town
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Be Our Guest
Perfect Pet
Local Animal Shelters
Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance
Holiday Central
3 Gives Back
This Is Our History
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Lottery Results
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Where’s Bunny Ware?
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Refine Savannah
Refine Savannah
Savannah Christian Prep School
Search
Please enter a search term.
Help victims of Hurricane Ian
Trending Stories
Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about …
IRS update rules for inflation: Here’s your new tax …
CCPD and FBI searching landfill for body of Quinton …
Poll: Who won the Warnock-Walker debate?
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?