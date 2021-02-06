WR Treyson Speaks, New Hampstead

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – Treyson Speaks added a whole new dimension to New Hampstead’s offense as a wide receiver when he transferred from Bethesda Academy. 
 
Head coach Kyle Hockman praised Speaks’ speed, route-running and ball skills, the latter of which he rated as a “nine out of 10.” 
 
Speaks’ breakaway speed really stands out in the 40-yard dash, where Hockman estimated that Speaks ran a sub-4.4 time. 
 
That unique combination of skills earns Speaks an invite to Team Coastal Empire. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories