(WSAV) – Treyson Speaks added a whole new dimension to New Hampstead’s offense as a wide receiver when he transferred from Bethesda Academy.
Head coach Kyle Hockman praised Speaks’ speed, route-running and ball skills, the latter of which he rated as a “nine out of 10.”
Speaks’ breakaway speed really stands out in the 40-yard dash, where Hockman estimated that Speaks ran a sub-4.4 time.
That unique combination of skills earns Speaks an invite to Team Coastal Empire.
WR Treyson Speaks, New Hampstead
