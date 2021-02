(WSAV) – Bluffton has had a couple dominant pass catchers come through the ranks over the season. Tre’von Brown quietly carved his own niche into this impressive group of now-former Bobcat wide receivers.

Head coach John Houpt says Brown may be a bigger guy, but he has the ‘softest’ hands of any receiver that’s put on a Bluffton jersey. Coach Houpt likens him to a young Alshon Jeffery — not a bad comparison!

