(WSAV) – Whenever the ball found its way into wideout Trent Broadnax’s hands, its next stop was usually the endzone.
The Duke commit saved his best year at Benedictine for last, racking up 1,069 receiving yards to go with 14 receiving touchdowns. He also had two punt return TDs.
“He is a tremendous athlete; anything he does is special,” said head coach Danny Britt.
We couldn’t agree more.
WR Trent Broadnax, Benedictine
