WR Marcus Goodwater, Beaufort

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Marcus Goodwater to Team Lowcountry and the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

Beaufort hasn’t always had a receiver that can ‘take the top off’ a defense and make the other team respect the long pass. That changed this year, according to head coach Bryce Lybrand, when Marcus Goodwater exploded onto the scene.

In his senior season, Goodwater was able to add another dimension to the Eagles’ offense and impressed Lybrand with his immense growth at the wide receiver position.

Check out coach Lybrand’s full breakdown of Goodwater and his game in the video above!