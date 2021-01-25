WR Justin Smalls, Battery Creek

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Justin Smalls to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

A guy that can turn a five-yard pass into a 20-yard touchdown run, Smalls was a playmaker the Battery Creek offense looked to in crucial moments.

He’s listed as a wide receiver on this year’s Border Bowl roster, but the senior star is just as impressive on the defensive side of the ball. Smalls was named to ‘First Team Defense’ by Lowcosports.com after tallying 61 tackles and four forced fumbles this season.

Check out head coach Terrence Ashe’s full breakdown of Justin Small and his game in the video above!