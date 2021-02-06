WR Jorryn Simmons, Colleton County

(WSAV) – Even though Colleton County is a heavy ‘run-based’ offense, Jorryn Simmons still did enough to stand out in his coach’s eye.

Cougars head coach Coby Peeler says, in the off-chance his team throws the ball, defenses had to respect his speed and ability to catch the ball downfield.

While some receivers may be unhappy with less touches, Simmons was dedicated to becoming the best blocker he could be to help out the Cougars run game — a selfless teammate!

Check out coach Peeler’s full breakdown of Simmons and his game in the video above!