WR Jordan Clark, Richmond Hill

(WSAV) – Richmond Hill receiver/cornerback Jordan Clark will stay in Savannah after graduation, committing to the Savannah State Tigers.
Head coach Shawn Quinn will appreciate Clark’s ability to high point the ball, which was on display every single game for Richmond Hill.
Clark was the primary deep threat on Richmond Hill, averaging an absurd 21 yards per catch for his career to go along with eight receiving touchdowns.
Numbers like that will get you a bid to Team Coastal Empire. Welcome, Jordan!