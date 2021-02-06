WR Jaterrius Pusha, Thomas Heyward

(WSAV) – As quarterback Peyton Bennett made strides in the passing game, Jaterrius Pusha became an even bigger part of the Thomas Heyward offense than he already was.

The Rebels’ pass catcher led all area SCISA receivers with 13 touchdowns and always seemed to find himself in the middle of a big play. Even when the defense was keying on him, Shuford says, ‘Bruzza’s natural talent would outweigh anything the cornerbacks would try and throw at him.

