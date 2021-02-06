WR/ATH J.P. Peduzzi, Hilton Head Christian

(WSAV) – The leading points scorer in program history, John ‘J.P.’ Peduzzi’s reputation precedes itself. He may be listed as a wide receiver on the Border Bowl roster, but Peduzzi did it all for Hilton Head Christian as a quarterback, pass catcher, and even a kicker!

After falling just short of a state title in 2019, Peduzzi was able to lead his team back to the championship in 2020 and win it all with his dad, Ron, as the head coach.

His senior season as always about winning a state title with his dad, but his stats are incredible as well. Per Lowcosports.com, the Eagles standout racked up 1,043 passing yards, 488 rushing yards, 666 receiving yards, and 29 total TDs.

Peduzzi signed to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University and figures to be a ‘Swiss Army Knife’-type player for the Bears in North Carolina.

Check out coach Peduzzi’s full breakdown of John and his game in the video above!