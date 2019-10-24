Elections 2019: Candidates in Wayne Co., Odum Sunday alcohol sales

The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Wayne County.
For voters in Odum, there will also be two questions regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot.
Jesup
Mayor
– David Earl Keith (incumbent)
City Commissioner, District 1
– Shirlene P. Armstrong (incumbent)
– Ricky A. Reddish, Sr.
City Commissioner, District 2
– Don A. Darden (incumbent)
City Commissioner, District 3
– Nicholas Harris, Jr. (incumbent)
City Commissioner, District 4
– Stanley Todd (incumbent)
City Commissioner, District 5
– Raymond “Ray” House II (incumbent)
Odum
Mayor
– Greg RozierCity Council
* vote for five
– Thomas Brannen
– Samantha Griffis
– Kevin B. Higgs (incumbent)
– Gregory C. “Greg” Leggett
– William McLaughlin (incumbent)
– Kathy C. Rozier (incumbent)