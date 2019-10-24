Elections 2019: Candidates in Wayne Co., Odum Sunday alcohol sales

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ELEX 2018 - FEATURED WAYNE CO_1526927418591.jpg.jpg

The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Wayne County.

For voters in Odum, there will also be two questions regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot.

Jesup

Mayor
– David Earl Keith (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 1
– Shirlene P. Armstrong (incumbent)
– Ricky A. Reddish, Sr.

City Commissioner, District 2
– Don A. Darden (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 3
– Nicholas Harris, Jr. (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 4
– Stanley Todd (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 5
– Raymond “Ray” House II (incumbent)

Odum

Mayor
– Greg RozierCity Council
* vote for five
– Thomas Brannen
– Samantha Griffis
– Kevin B. Higgs (incumbent)
– Gregory C. “Greg” Leggett
– William McLaughlin (incumbent)
– Kathy C. Rozier (incumbent)

→ Go back to Your Local Election Headquarters

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories