Elections 2019: Candidates in Wayne Co., Odum Sunday alcohol sales

The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Wayne County.

For voters in Odum, there will also be two questions regarding Sunday alcohol sales on the ballot.

Jesup

Mayor

– David Earl Keith (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 1

– Shirlene P. Armstrong (incumbent)

– Ricky A. Reddish, Sr.

City Commissioner, District 2

– Don A. Darden (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 3

– Nicholas Harris, Jr. (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 4

– Stanley Todd (incumbent)

City Commissioner, District 5

– Raymond “Ray” House II (incumbent)

Odum

Mayor

– Greg RozierCity Council

* vote for five

– Thomas Brannen

– Samantha Griffis

– Kevin B. Higgs (incumbent)

– Gregory C. “Greg” Leggett

– William McLaughlin (incumbent)

– Kathy C. Rozier (incumbent)

