Elections 2019: Candidates in Tattnall County

The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Tattnall County.

Cobbtown

City Council Member

* vote for three

– Betty Jo “BJ” Collins (incumbent)

– Danny Ray Collins (incumbent)

– John F. Kennedy (incumbent)

– Willie Jordan Mulling

Reidsville

Mayor

– Lindsay Bennett

– Sydney L. Clifton (incumbent)

City Council Member Ward 1, Post 1

– Nathaniel Joyce

– Verdie Williams

City Council Member Ward 2, Post 3

– Bruce A. Conner

– Todd Padgett (incumbent)

Special Election for City Council Member Ward 2, Post 1

* to fill unexpired term of Lindsay Bennet who resigned

– Donald Jelks Prestage

– Megan A. Waters

Glennville

Mayor

– Randy King

– Bernie Weaver

City Council Member, Ward 1

– Dorothy R. Berry (incumbent)

– Micah King

City Council Member, Ward 2

– Dennis H. Strickland (incumbent)

Special Election for City Council Member, Ward 3

* to fill unexpired term of Bernie Weaver who resigned

– Justin McLeod

– J. Lang Rogers

