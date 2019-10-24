Elections 2019: Candidates in Tattnall County

The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Tattnall County.
Cobbtown
City Council Member
* vote for three
– Betty Jo “BJ” Collins (incumbent)
– Danny Ray Collins (incumbent)
– John F. Kennedy (incumbent)
– Willie Jordan Mulling
Reidsville
Mayor
– Lindsay Bennett
– Sydney L. Clifton (incumbent)
City Council Member Ward 1, Post 1
– Nathaniel Joyce
– Verdie Williams
City Council Member Ward 2, Post 3
– Bruce A. Conner
– Todd Padgett (incumbent)
Special Election for City Council Member Ward 2, Post 1
* to fill unexpired term of Lindsay Bennet who resigned
– Donald Jelks Prestage
– Megan A. Waters
Glennville
Mayor
– Randy King
– Bernie Weaver
City Council Member, Ward 1
– Dorothy R. Berry (incumbent)
– Micah King
City Council Member, Ward 2
– Dennis H. Strickland (incumbent)
Special Election for City Council Member, Ward 3
* to fill unexpired term of Bernie Weaver who resigned
– Justin McLeod
– J. Lang Rogers