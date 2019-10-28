Salvation Army – Buyer’s Guide

Salvation Army – Buyer’s Guide

Infants (0-2) Toddlers 2 to 4 Years Old Girls 5 to 7 Years Old Boys 5 to 7 Years Old
Educational Toys Peppa Pig Items Baby Alive Superhero Toys
Toys that Make Sounds and Music Paw Patrol Items Barbies Legos
Playmats Trucks and Cars Barbie Houses and Campers Dinosaur Toys
Diapers and Wipes Barbies LOL Dolls Cars and Trucks
Doll Babies Scooters Bikes
Kitchen Sets Skates Scooters
Riding Toys Learn and Climb Science Kits
Educational (Leap Frogs)



Girls 8 to 10 Years Old Boys 8 to 10 Years Old Girls 11 to 12 Years Old Boys 11 to 12 Years Old
Cameras Pokemon Nail Design Sets Playstation Games
LOL Dolls BeyBlades Nail Polish Electronic Handheld Games
Easybake Oven Sports Equipment Unicorn Items Headphones
Shopkins Playstation Games Heaphones Skateboard or Hoverboard
Skates Scooters Painting and Drawing Supplies Speakers
Scooters Skateboard or Hoverboards Skates MP3 Players
Bikes Electrnoic Handheld Games Small Purses Tablets

