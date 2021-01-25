RB Kylan Simmons, Bluffton

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Kylan Simmons to Team Lowcountry and the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

A two-sport athlete, Simmons brings an intense, physical style that helps him on the football field as a running back and on the basketball court as well.

Bluffton head coach John Houpt says one of Simmons’ most impressive qualities is his competitive fire. At one point, Simmons decided to trot out on the field and play defensive line for the Bobcats!

Check out coach Houpt’s full breakdown of Simmons and his game in the video above!