RB JR Patterson, Thomas Heyward

(WSAV) – For years, Thomas Heyward’s bread and butter has been their potent rushing attack. Even when the Rebels switched to a more balanced offense in 2020, Patterson averaged over 100 yards per game in a ‘workhorse’-like role for THA.

Despite an incredible stat line and many appearances on highlights shows across the region, head coach Nic Shuford believes his star running back is still underrated because of his size.

Don’t be fooled. While he may be on the shorter side, coach Shuford says Patterson’s legs are like tree trunks and it’s difficult to bring him down. Pair that with an ability to find holes to run in and you’ve got yourself a pretty scary running back.

