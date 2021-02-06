RB Jaylin Houseal, Beaufort

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Jaylin Houseal to Team Lowcountry and the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

According to head coach Bryce Lybrand, Beaufort High School has never really had a shortage of running backs. It gives the Eagles an advantage with depth, but it also means some of the star ball carriers won’t emerge until their senior year.

It appears Houseal is a perfect example of patience paying off. The running back finally got his chance to be a ‘workman’ like back for the Eagles in 2020 and coach Lybrand says he was extremely effective in wearing down defenses.

Per Lowcosports.com, Houseal racked up about 77 yards per game and found the end zone four times for Beaufort in three region games played this year.

Check out coach Bryce Lybrand’s full breakdown of Jaylin Houseal and his game in the video above!