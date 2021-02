(WSAV) – You can have all the talent in the world, but it won’t pan out unless you understand the system ran by the team you play for. According to head coach Jerry Hatcher, Whale Branch running back and linebacker Jadon Grant bought into the process from the moment he joined the Warriors team his freshman season.

The senior star currently has an offer to North Greenville University as a potential walk-on.

Check out coach Hatcher’s full breakdown of Grant and his game in the video above.