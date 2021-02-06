(WSAV) – Almost nobody in the Coastal Empire did more damage out of the backfield this year than Greg Daniel of Calvary Day.
Daniel rushed for 1,799 yards and 15 touchdowns, doing so with an average of 6.6 yards per carry. His zero-to-60 acceleration left even the fastest second and third-level defenders grasping at air as he ran by.
Greg is committed to Army West Point next season, and the Black Knights are getting a player that could be lethal on the triple option pitch right away.
RB Greg Daniel, Calvary Day
