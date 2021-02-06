(WSAV) – Patience, balance and the ability to catch: what more could you ever want out of a running back?
Damozzio Harris provided all of those things to Jenkins over his long and productive career there, putting in the work necessary to be a feature back for some of his schools’ best-ever teams.
Harris, like his teammate Patrick Blake, is not committed as of the Border Bowl Team Special’s airing. Some college is going to find a diamond in the rough with him.
RB Damozzio Harris, Jenkins
