RB Damozzio Harris, Jenkins

(WSAV) – Patience, balance and the ability to catch: what more could you ever want out of a running back? 
 
Damozzio Harris provided all of those things to Jenkins over his long and productive career there, putting in the work necessary to be a feature back for some of his schools’ best-ever teams. 
 
Harris, like his teammate Patrick Blake, is not committed as of the Border Bowl Team Special’s airing. Some college is going to find a diamond in the rough with him. 
 

