(WSAV) – The University of West Georgia is getting a top-tier running back in Richmond Hill’s Ashaud Roberson.
The Tiger ball-carrier racked up 1,564 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in a terrific senior season. He gained at least 100 yards in 11 of his 12 games in 2020-’21.
“He has great vision as a tailback and has worked on his ball-handling skills and catching the ball in the offseason,” said head coach Matt LeZotte.
Find out more about Roberson and check out his highlights below!
RB Ashaud Roberson, Richmond Hill
(WSAV) – The University of West Georgia is getting a top-tier running back in Richmond Hill’s Ashaud Roberson.