RB Aaron Bazemore, Screven County

(WSAV) – Aaron Bazemore provided Screven County with a physical target on the boundary, thanks to his 6-foot-4 frame and lengthy wingspan. 
 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recognized Bazemore as a first-team all-region selection in Class 3A, and that’s the kind of commendation that usually precedes an invite to the Border Bowl. 
 
Bazemore also got it done in the classroom, sporting a 3.3 GPA. 

