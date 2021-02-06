RB Aaron Bazemore, Screven County

(WSAV) – Aaron Bazemore provided Screven County with a physical target on the boundary, thanks to his 6-foot-4 frame and lengthy wingspan.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recognized Bazemore as a first-team all-region selection in Class 3A, and that’s the kind of commendation that usually precedes an invite to the Border Bowl.
Bazemore also got it done in the classroom, sporting a 3.3 GPA.
