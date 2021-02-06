(WSAV) – Tyler Coleman was an effective quarterback for Richmond Hill in both of his two years as a starter, throwing for a combined 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Coleman ends his varsity career at Richmond Hill averaging just less than 14 yards per pass and averaging an impressive quarterback rating of 97.0.
A composed pocket passer, Coleman gave Border Bowl teammates Ashaud Roberson and Jordan Clark plenty of opportunities to make plays.
Welcome to Team Coastal Empire, Tyler Coleman.
QB Tyler Coleman, Richmond Hill
(WSAV) – Tyler Coleman was an effective quarterback for Richmond Hill in both of his two years as a starter, throwing for a combined 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.