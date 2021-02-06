QB Peyton Bennett, Thomas Heyward

(WSAV) – Already owners of a dominant run game, Thomas Heyward nearly unbeatable this year after quarterback Peyton Bennett took massive leaps in his ability to throw the ball downfield.

Rebels’ head coach Nic Shuford credits that his senior gunslinger’s dedication to his craft in the offseason and willingness to be a ‘student of the game’ in the film room. Love a guy that just devours film.

According to Lowcosports.com, which named him to 2nd Team All-SCISA, Bennett was nearly flawless through the air with 17 TDs and just three interceptions in the regular season.

Check out coach Shuford’s full breakdown of Bennett and his game in the video above!