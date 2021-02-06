(WSAV) – Former Jenkins head coach Gene Clemons said that Patrick Blake “someone that is getting better day by day.”
Most people knew about Blake’s passing prowess, but he also unveiled an ability to pick up yardage with his legs this season, constantly moving the chains when receivers were covered.
Blake wants to play college football and is not committed to a school as of the Border Bowl Team Special’s airing.
If you’re a college coach and want to pick him up…you’d better hurry.
QB Patrick Blake, Jenkins
(WSAV) – Former Jenkins head coach Gene Clemons said that Patrick Blake “someone that is getting better day by day.”