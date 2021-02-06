QB Ahmad Green, May River

(WSAV) – You simply cannot talk about May River football without mentioning the greatness of superstar quarterback Ahmad Green.

The closest thing to an automatic lock for this roster, the South Carolina Mr. Football finalist racked up 11 touchdowns in four region games this season and provided countless mind-blowing plays on our WSAV Blitz Live Games of the Week throughout his career.

In his four years with the program, head coach Rodney Summers says Ahmad wanted to try his hand at other positions and likely would have succeeded given his natural athletic ability. But, the position change was never going to happen.

Why?

Because no one can fully replace what Green brought as a slippery runner, accurate passer, and heartbeat for this team.

Check out coach Summers’ full breakdown of Green and his game in the video above!