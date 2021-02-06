Punter Cameron Strickland, Hilton Head Christian

(WSAV) – Hilton Head Christian’s powerful offense was rarely in the position to punt this season. But, when the Eagles needed to pin their opponent back deep, Strickland was their guy.

The senior punter averaged over 41 yards per punt in his two years at the position. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Strickland was an incredible safety valve for the Eagles’ offense with nearly 700 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Check out Hilton Head Christian head coach Ron Peduzzi’s full breakdown of Strickland and his game in the video above!