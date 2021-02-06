OL Weston Franklin, Wayne County

(WSAV) – Wayne County offensive guard Weston Franklin is described by head coach Ken Cribb as a “brawler,” and that descriptor couldn’t fit better.

Franklin initially appeared on Cribb’s radar as an underclassman that dominated one-on-one drills in preseason training camp. That turned into a spot on the Wayne County offensive line, where he opened up hole after hole for running back Braedon Sloan.



Franklin, a Georgia Tech commit, will be opening up holes in the Yellow Jackets’ option-based attack for years to come, and we’ll be able to say we knew him way back in his high school days.



Congrats on your selection to Team Low Country, Weston Franklin!