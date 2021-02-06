OL Therion Cannon, Thomas Heyward

(WSAV) – A guy who thrives on putting people in the dirt, UAB signee Therion Cannon was a no brainer when it came to selecting this roster.

Thomas Heyward head coach Nic Shuford says the first word that comes to mind when describing his superstar offensive lineman is ‘vicious’. After watching his film for mere minutes, you can see why the Blazers offered him and are looking forward to seeing him compete from day one on campus.

Per Lowcosports.com, Therion’s huge frame and elite blocking skills helped Thomas Heyward running backs scamper for an average of 329 rushing yards per game.

Check out coach Shuford’s full breakdown of Therion and his game in the video above!