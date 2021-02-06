(WSAV) – Only a few offensive linemen can claim to have been four-year starters and played every position on the line.
Statesboro’s Taylor Moon is one of them.
Head coach Jeff Kaiser praised Moon’s toughness and blue-collar mentality, which was on display at Womack Field each and every Friday for the last four seasons.
It certainly won’t be easy for the Blue Devils to replace Moon, the heart and soul of their offensive line. Congratulations on a standout career, Taylor!
OL Taylor Moon, Statesboro
(WSAV) – Only a few offensive linemen can claim to have been four-year starters and played every position on the line.