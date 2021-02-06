(WSAV) – First-team all region. 4.2 GPA. 1220 SAT. A superior combination of brawn and brains.
It’s not hard to see why Ryan Merklinger earned a spot on Team Coastal Empire. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman made his mark as a reach blocker on Calvary’s offensive line. Head coach Mark Stroud noted his ability to burst to the second level as a real positive in his skillset.
Ryan, whose brother Jake is also on the team, spearheaded a strong Calvary Day offensive line, and he likely would have shown out in the 2021 Border Bowl.
OL Ryan Merklinger, Calvary Day
