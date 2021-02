(WSAV) – After transferring to May River, Zehr became a workhorse in the weight room to make sure no one was getting to his quarterback without a fight.

Getting back at it at 9:00, preparing for this week’s region matchup. #UnityThroughAdversity pic.twitter.com/zjtWVN9V4A — Moxon Zehr (@Zehr59) October 3, 2020

Wofford, The Citadel, and Hampden-Sydney make up just a few of the others that the all-region offensive lineman is considering after a successful two-year run at May River.

Check out coach Rodney Summers’ full breakdown of Zehr and his game in the video above!