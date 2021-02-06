(WSAV) – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida are just some of the schools that sent coaches to sit in the stands at Camden County games, hoping to recruit star lineman Micah Morris.
In the end, Morris chose to stay in state with the Georgia Bulldogs, signing with Kirby Smart and becoming UGA’s second-highest rated O-line recruit in the 2021 class.
As physically dominant as Morris already is, head coach Bob Sphire believes that this is only the beginning of his development.
That’s a scary thought for the SEC opponents who have to line up across from him.
OL Micah Morris, Camden County
