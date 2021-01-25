OL Luke Kinsey, Battery Creek

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Luke Kinsey to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

On the field, Kinsey bought into the run-heavy system that Battery Creek offense operated under in 2020. Off the field, Kinsey provided senior leadership for first-year head coach Terrence Ashe and helped him acclimate to the new position.

While the offensive line position was like a revolving door at times this season, Ashe says the Dolphins benefitted from Kinsey’s consistency up front.

Check out Coach Ashe’s breakdown of Luke Kinsey and his game in the video above!