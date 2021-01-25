OL Luke Bond, Bluffton

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Luke Bond to Team Lowcountry and the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl team!

John Houpt’s face lights up when you ask him about this senior Bobcat. Described as an ‘old-school offensive lineman’, the Bluffton head coach says Bond likes to get after pass rushers and put people on the ground for four quarters.

Bond currently has offers from Pikeville, Mount Union, and Johnsonville C. Smith University.

Check out coach Houpt’s full breakdown of Bond and his game in the video above!