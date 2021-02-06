OL Kobe Ferguson, Colleton County

(WSAV) – With the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Ferguson and 4A All-State selection Ian Shark lining up together in the trenches, Colleton County put together a fearsome offensive line this season.

He’s a big man, but don’t get it twisted. This guy can move! Coach Coby Peeler says he’s a former basketball player with tremendous athleticism and light feet.

Ferguson will stay in-state and take his talents to the Upstate Rattlers, a junior college program based in Greenville, for the next two years.

Check out coach Peeler’s full breakdown of Ferguson and his game in the video above!