(WSAV)- Justin McInnis and quarterback Spencer Robicheaux have had a special bond for practically their entire football careers.
McInnis has not missed a start at center in three years as a Savannah Christian Raider. Head coach Baker Woodward estimates that McInnis has given Robicheaux every snap since they were both in sixth grade.
Head coach Baker Woodward said he appreciated McInnis’ can-do attitude and high marks in the classroom. (McInnis has a 4.0 GPA.)
Congratulations on a great career, Justin!
OL Justin McInnis, Christian Prep
(WSAV)- Justin McInnis and quarterback Spencer Robicheaux have had a special bond for practically their entire football careers.