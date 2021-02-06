(WSAV) – Windsor Forest’s Joseph Maxwell goes by “Big Joe” on Twitter, and with his measurables clocking in at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, he’s not wrong.
Maxwell’s massive build and above average athleticism led him to Delaware State, where he’ll be a Hornet for the next four years.
Head coach Jeb Stewart says Maxwell made massive strides in his technique during senior year, even predicting that we might hear his name called in the NFL Draft down the road.
Whether or not Maxwell gets selected by an NFL team, he’s definitely been selected to represent Team Coastal Empire.
OL Joseph Maxwell, Windsor Forest
