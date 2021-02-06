OL James Stephens, Christian Prep

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – Savannah Christian’s James Stephens didn’t play football his freshman year, but he made up for lost time in his final three. 
 
Standing at 6-foot-4 with a 6-6 wingspan, Stephens started on both the offensive and defensive lines. Colleges are recruiting Stephens as an offensive lineman. 
 
With Stephens, Garrett Perry and Justin McInnis all moving on next season, the Raiders will have a lot of talent to replace in the trenches. 
 
Congratulations to James Stephens on his selection to Team Coastal Empire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories