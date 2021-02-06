(WSAV) – Jaheim Howard was a sturdy center for Windsor Forest all season long.
Jeb Stewart described Howard as “a student of the game,” someone as serious about learning the ins and outs of his position as he was being physically imposing.
Howard showed out enough on the field to make the all-region 3 3A team; not a small task given the number of talented linemen he was up against.
Windsor Forest will definitely miss Howard’s presence up front next season.
OL Jaheim Howard, Windsor Forest
