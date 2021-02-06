OL Ian Shark, Colleton County

(WSAV) – It’s often said that Lowcountry football doesn’t get the recognition it deserves from the rest of South Carolina. Even if that’s the case, there was no stopping Ian Shark from grabbing the attention of the entire state.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman was named to the 4A All-State team to go along with his two All-Region honors from his time at Colleton County. The South Carolina State commit has some of that ‘nasty’ we hear coaches often talk about when they describe the ideal offensive lineman.

Check out coach Peeler’s full breakdown of Shark and his game in the video above!