(WSAV) – “If I gave out awards for best offensive and defensive lineman, we’d have to give one to Garrett Perry.”
Savannah Christian head coach Baker Woodward had an abundance of good things to say about Garrett Perry, a versatile player that lined up on both sides of the ball for the Raiders.
Perry accumulated the most Skull Awards on the Raiders, which are a team commendation given to individual players for physical dominance on the field.
We have no doubt he would have brought that same energy to the Border Bowl.
OL Garrett Perry, Christian Prep
